Mumbai, May 21: Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in India in July 2025 with powerful specifications and features. Nothing Phone 3 will be the successor of Nothing Phone 2, launched in 2023 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Gen 1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has already hinted that the smartphone will be launched soon and gave a rough idea about the device's price range. The UK-based smartphone company has seen massive growth in India since its arrival.

Nothing is one of India's rapidly growing smartphone brands, which saw 156% YoY growth in the first quarter of 2025. Carl Pei said that India was one of the key markets for smartphone launches. Nothing Phone 3 will be a significant launch for the smartphone company due to the popularity of the Nothing Phone 3a series and the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which were launched this year. Carl Pei already hinted that he was using the Nothing Phone 3 as his primary device. Nothing Phone 3 Price Hinted by CEO Carl Pei Ahead of Launch in 2025, Smartphone Company Partners With UK’s KEF for High-Quality Audio in Device.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor, delivering significant performance. It may run on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2 operating system and have AI-powered features for various functionality. The Essential Space may likely be launched as Nothing has already introduced it to the Phone 3a series and the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Nothing Phone 3 may have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother scrolling experience. The reports suggested it may have a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging speed support. It is also expected that the iPhone 3 may come with a triple 50MP camera setup on the rear. It may include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto camera and likely an ultrawide camera. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September 2025: Camera Upgrades Expected for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Models; Know What To Expect.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (Anticipated)

Nothing Phone 3 price range in India is expected to be between INR 50,000 and INR 70,000. Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed on May 13, 2025, via a social media post that the Phone 3 may be launched in the UK at around 800 GBP (around INR 90,000). The smartphone may be offered in white and black variants and likely other options. It may retain the Glyph Interface on the rear.

