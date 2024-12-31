Mumbai, December 31: Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to launch in India and the global market soon with flagship-level features and specifications. This device is expected to be launched around March next year during the MWC 2025 event. However, ahead of the launch, new details have emerged about the successor Xiaomi 16 smartphone and its key specs and features.

Xiaomi 15 series was launched in China in October 2024 with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and Lytia LYT-900 sensor for taking high-quality images. The confirmed Xiaomi 15 Ultra model will be launched in multiple countries during Mobile World Congress 2025. However, recently, the launch of upcoming processors, including Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and Samsung Exynos 2600, were rumoured for 2025. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, MediaTek Dimensity 9500, Samsung Exynos 2600 Launch in 2025: New Processors To Offer Higher Performance, Better AI Processing, Say Reports.

Xiaomi 16 to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Periscope Camera

Xiaomi 16 series, including Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro and Xiaomi 16 Ultra, would reportedly feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 mobile processor built on TSMC's N3P fabrication process. This would allow the users to get enhanced performance and processing with higher benchmarks for AnTuTu. Besides, the recent leak by Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social platform Weibo hinted that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 would be more efficient and support significantly higher GPU performance than the current generation's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Xiaomi 16 series will improve upon the camera aspect compared to the Xiaomi 15 series and offer a periscope telephoto lens. However, these rumours started ahead of the Xiaomi 15 launch in India and some other countries. The series was introduced in China with Snapdragon's latest processor. These smartphones are expected to arrive in Q1 2025 in the global market. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch May Take Place During MWC 2025 in March; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The report said more details about the following year's Xiaomi 16 series around Q2 2025 would be available. The Xiaomi 15 series is set to arrive in India soon. Its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor promises more powerful processing in AI and other day-to-day tasks.

