New Delhi, May 21: Apple is preparing to unveil its iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in September 2025. The lineup will likely include four models, which may be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a brand-new iPhone 17 Air. The new "Air" model is rumoured to take the place of the existing Plus model, with speculation suggesting a sleek, slim design that could rival the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to bring significant improvements in processing capabilities, camera performance, and display technology, which is said to be a noticeable upgrade over the iPhone 16 lineup. iPhone 17 series likely to launch between September 11 and 13, 2025. Before iPhone 17 series launch, Apple is likely to unveil iOS 19 along with its latest Apple Intelligence features at WWDC25.

iPhone 17 Series Camera Specifications

Photography upgrades are expected to be a major highlight of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, most likely in the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro could come with a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a triple 48MP rear camera along with a 24MP front camera. Apple may also introduce a Tetraprism Telephoto lens in these models to offer better zoom capabilities. The iPhone 17 Air may focus on a minimal approach, which will reportedly come with a 5.5mm of thickness, a single 48MP rear camera, and a 24MP front lens. The standard iPhone 17 could feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup is expected to bring major upgrades with the processors. The iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air may be powered by the Apple A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to get the more advanced A19 Pro chip for enhanced performance.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max might feature a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro are likely to have a 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air, which is said to be Apple's slimmest iPhone, could feature a 6.6-inch display. All four models are also expected to feature LTPO OLED panels, which could bring support for always-on display. The entire series may finally adopt 120Hz ProMotion displays.

iPhone 17 Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch the base model, iPhone 17 at a price at around INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air might be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro might be priced at INR 1,39,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is anticipated to cost around INR 1,64,900.

