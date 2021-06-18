Xiaomi is all set to launch the MI 11 Lite smartphone in India on June 22, 2021. The Chinese smartphone brand is expected to launch the 4G derivative of the phone while there is no word on the 5G version. The highly anticipated Mi 11 Lite has been teased on multiple occasions revealing specifications ahead of its launch. As we approach the launch date, the company has released a new teaser confirming colour variants off the phone. Mi Watch Revolve Active To Be Launched Along With Mi 11 Lite on June 22, 2021.

As per the latest teaser, the mid-range smartphone will be launched in three colour options - Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black. The 4G smartphone will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart. The company has also confirmed that the handset will be 6.81 mm in thickness. As far as prices are concerned we can expect the 4G handset to get a starting price of rupees 20000 for the base variant.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

In terms of specifications, the new mid-range smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and will be paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It will be backed by a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

We're very excited to reveal 3 beautiful color variants of #Mi11Lite 😍 🟤 Tuscany Coral 🔵 Jazz Blue ⚫️ Vinyl Black These colors are inspired by a region in Italy, a music genre & phonographic records Tell us your favorite color Launching 22nd June, 12PM#LiteAndLoaded pic.twitter.com/LYOVvFAFbY — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 18, 2021

For photography, there will be a triple-camera module at the back. It will comprise a 64MP primary sensor that will be assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP tele-macro sensor. There will be a 16MP shooter up front for selfies and video calls. The phone is also likely to get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 out of the box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2021 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).