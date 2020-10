New Delhi: Xiaomi subsidiary Mi on Wednesday launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphones as part of the Mi 10T series for the global market. The basic Mi 10T (6GB/128 GB) will be available in Europe soon at a price of 499 euros and the version with 8GB RAM would cost 50 euros more. The Mi 10T Pro (8/128 GB) will start at 599 euros and one can double the storage for 50 euros more, the company said in a tweet. Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and punch-hole design selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Here they are! #Mi10TPro, #Mi10T and #Mi10TLite, these incredible devices we created to #PowerYourCreativity. RT if you are a fan of the brand new #Mi10TSeries 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wtK80kk9SC — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 30, 2020

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and either 128GB/256GB storage options that are expandable via a microSD card. The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back consisting a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit for close up shots. It has a 20MP snapper on the front for selfies. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Xiaomi Mi 10T shares most of the similar specifications as the Mi 10T Pro. It comes with the same 6.67-inch LCD display and 144Hz display and the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device houses a 64MP sensor as opposed to the 108MP sensor on the Pro model and comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 09:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).