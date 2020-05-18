Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Smartphone To Go On Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Amazon India & Mi.com; Check Prices & Offers

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone will be made available for another sale tomorrow at noon via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The online sale for the Redmi smartphone comes at a time when the Center has eased the restrictions on e-commerce for deliveries in red zones during the lockdown. The fourth phase of the lockdown has brought some positive news for the technology space. This will help the phone makers to achieve some of its sales targets, which were heavily impacted due to nation-wide lockdown. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, quad rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and more. Xiaomi Backed Huami Plans to Make a Transparent Face Mask That Can Disinfect Itself.

As a reminder, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was officially introduced in the country in March. Alike all other smartphone manufacturers, the company too was not able to retail the handset online due to the restrictions imposed on e-commerce during the lockdown. With things easing off, the company is set for the new sale, that was announced on its website.

The company offers the Redmi Note 9 Pro handset in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The entry-level variant with 4GB of RAM costs Rs. 13,999 whereas the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. The interested buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on the transactions made via ICICI credit card. The company is also offering EMI options via ICICI credit card.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC that is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The company is offering the handset in three colours - Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. Xiaomi Aims to Manufacture IoT Products in India.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. For photography, there is a quad-rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP secondary lens, 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is also equipped with a 16MP camera at the front for selfies and video calling. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.