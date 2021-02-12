Valentine's Day is around the corner and Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker has organised its Valentine's Day Sale 2021. During this sale, wide-range of Xiaomi products including Mi 10i, Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Super Bass Wireless headphones, Mi Notebook 14 & more are being offered with amazing offers. Here are the top deals from this sale organised by Xiaomi. Xiaomi Redmi Note Series Clocks 20 Crore Sales Milestone Globally, Claims Company.

Xiaomi Mi 10i -

The device is listed on the Xiaomi India website with a discount of Rs 2,000 with ICICI Bank credit cards & EMI transactions, 10 percent cashback up to Rs 200 via Mobiwik, no-cost EMI with BFL EMI Network Card & more. The handset sports a 108MP quad rear camera module, a 16MP front shooter, a 6.67-inch dot display, Snapdragon 750G & a 4,820mAh battery. Mi 10i with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 20,999 whereas 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models cost Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 10i (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C-

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are available at Rs 2,199. The earbuds come with a 14.2mm large dynamic driver, up to 20 hours of playback time, dual-mic environmental noise cancellation, Bluetooth v5.0, smart in-ear detection and more.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Mi Watch Revolve -

Mi Watch Revolve is being offered at Rs 7,999. Customers can also get 10 percent cashback up to Rs 200 via MobiKwik by applying a code 'KWIK10'. The watch gets a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, a 420mAh battery and is 5ATM water-resistant. Moreover, Mi Watch Revolve is compatible with devices running on Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above, other features include PPG Heart Rate Sensor, Gyroscope, Baraceptor, GPS, Glonass and more.

Mi Watch Revolve (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Redmi Note 9-

Redmi Note 9 is listed on the Xiaomi India website at Rs 12,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant whereas 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models get a price tag of Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Buyers can also get 10 percent cashback up to Rs 200 via MobiKwik by using a code 'KWIK10'. Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch dot display, Helio G85 chipset, a 48MP AI quad rear camera and a 13MP front camera & a 5,020mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

In addition to this, Mi Smart Band 5, Redmi Smart Band, Mi Athleisure Shoes, Power Banks, Mi WiFi Smart Speaker and Smart TVs are being offered with amazing discounts.

