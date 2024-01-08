San Francisco, January 8: After crossing six million subscribers a few months ago, Google-owned YouTube TV is now estimated to have hit 6.5 million subscribers. As per the Leichtman Research Group, YouTube TV has reached approximately 6.5 million subscribers as of the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, up 600,000 from the prior quarter, reports 9to5Google.

YouTube TV remains the fastest-growing and largest service, ahead of Hulu's 4.6 million subscribers, Sling TV's 2.1 million, and Fubo's 1.5 million. Sling TV had the slowest growth among the bunch, with Fubo adding 310,000 subscribers, the report noted. POCO X6 Pro To Feature 64MP Triple Camera With OIS and 2X Loseless Zoom: Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

Meanwhile, YouTube has added play counts for every song in its Music app and broadened the availability of the generative AI creator for playlist art. Users will now see the play count for every track when they browse an album or public playlist generated by YouTube Music. It's right next to the artist name and song length in the Android and iOS apps. OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro Set To Launch in India on January 12: Check Expected Specifications and Price Details.

Previously, this information was provided in "Song details" at the bottom of the Now Playing Related tab. Moreover, another YouTube Music feature seeing a wider rollout this week is the AI-driven playlist artwork creator.

