Mumbai, January 8: POCO has announced the global launch of its upcoming POCO X6 series with powerful new features and specifications on January 11, 2024. The Chinese smartphone brand also shared that the POCO X6 Pro will feature a 64MP triple camera setup on the back, offering OIS support and allowing users to take high-quality pictures. The camera on the POCO X6 Pro is also expected to have a 2X 'Loseless In-Sensor' Zoom for taking pictures.

POCO is set to globally introduce its mid-range POCO X6 series with a fresh design, camera and processor. The company has been teasing the launch of its new X6 series lineup and M6 Pro globally for many days. In India, the company announced the smartphone launch at 5:30 PM on January 11. The announcement could excite the fans of the brand and smartphone enthusiasts looking for good mid-range devices. ASUS ROG Phone 8 To Launch in India on January 9: Check Launch Details, Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming ASUS Gaming Smartphone.

POCO X6 Pro To Have 64MP Triple Camera Setup with OIS:

POCO X6 Pro Camera, Design and Other Specifications:

POCO announced that the device would be launching with Xiaomi HyperOS, which could offer a better and different user experience than MIUI. POCO confirmed several other features in the upcoming X6 series, like WILDBOOST 2.0, a large stainless steel 5000mm vapour chamber to offer longer gameplay period. POCO X6 Pro, a mid-range smartphone, could offer up to 1.4 million AnTuTu Benchmark performance scores due to its powerful MediaTek Dimesity 8300-Ultra 5G processor.

Regarding other specifications, the reports said the POCO X6 Pro will have a 64MP+12MP+2MP camera setup with OIS support. The device may offer up to 1.5K resolution in its 6.67-inch LTPS display. As per the reports, the device will have specifications like 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB USF 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67Wfast-charging support. POCO X6 5G, POCO X6 Pro 5G Launch on January 11: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About POCO’s Upcoming Smartphones.

POCO X6 Pro Price in India (Expected):

According to the reports, the POCO X6 Pro will likely be a Redmi K70E's rebranded version and is expected to be introduced at around Rs 29,000 in India. However, the official price of the smartphone for the Indian market will be revealed on January 11.

