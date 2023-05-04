India, May 4: Zoom became a very important communication tool during the pandemic. Now, it can offer telephone services In India. The US-based web conference company has secured a pan-India telecom licence that will allow it to offer telephone services to MNCs, businesses, and other enterprise customers. Zoom Announces Human Avatars to Its Meeting App To Let Users Appear As Cartoon Version of Themselves.

"ZVC India, parent firm Zoom Video Communications, has received the Unified License with Access – pan India, NLD National Long Distance, and ILD – International Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)," the company said in a statement.

Till now, Zoom offered voice and video conference services through its website and app. Now, it can offer its cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) service, 'Zoom Phone', in India. PBX helps enterprises in managing conference call services. It works as a local phone exchange. Currently, Zoom offers phone numbers and calling plans in 47 countries and territories. For this, it has partnered with international telecommunication providers. Supreme Court Closes Petition Seeking To Ban Zoom App.

"With Zoom Phone, India businesses and MNCs can support flexible work environments, foster greater collaboration among employees and elevate the customer experience. This important milestone underscores our continued focus in India, a strategic growth market for Zoom, and our commitment to bringing new and innovative collaboration solutions to India users," said Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head, India and SAARC Region, ZVC.

