Zymmo a US-based Social Food start-up that has created a buzz with its announcement to enter the Indian market has now opted to work with Optiminastic Media, for its 360 digital marketing services.

Food is something irreplaceable, but good food can replace almost everything. Good and healthy food contributes towards good health. So, it is important to be careful about what you eat and how much you eat. Now, with the opening up of various restaurants, you may have a variety of cuisines from all over the world. Now, the foodies are not restricted to a certain food, they have an array of options to choose from. This is not all, the foodies can choose worldwide famous dishes from Zymmo App and ultimate food experience. It is not like normal apps to order food, it is an experience, a luxury to choose over thousands of food combinations just at your fingertips.

Akshae Golekar, the co-founder of Optiminastic Media said “We’re excited to bring Zymmos to our Indian audience & to be associated with Zymmos as nothing excites us more than working on a project from the scratch, with the talented team at Zymmos we’re looking forward to achieving our goals together!

Zymmo is a paradise for foodies, they not only get an out-of-the-box experience but they themselves can create thousands of flavors and a lot many scrumptious dishes over the app. It is a food app that has taken food creation to almost the next level. Imagine, you have a favorite childhood dish created by your mom or grandmother and now you have lost the taste, but this superb app gives you a chance to relish it even now. With them, you can create your own dish with help of expert chefs.

The application will very soon be available for users in India to Explore, Engage & Experience a world of food content.

“Zymmo is a combination of short format content, e-commerce, and community, and so we are working on WATCH, SHOP, EAT as our core communication strategy. Watch out this space for more”, adds Ravina Khatri, Copy Writer at Optiminastic Media.