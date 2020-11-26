Paris, November 26: On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Thursday said that "France pays tribute to the memory of the victims."

Taking to Twitter, the French ambassador said: "12 years after the horrific Mumbai Terror Attacks, France pays tribute to the memory of the victims." "France and India stand together in combating terrorism," Lenain added. 26/11 Mumbai Attack Anniversary: Pakistan Promotes State Sponsor of Terrorism Against India and Afghanistan, Hosts Largest Number of Terrorists, Says Ex-envoy Anil Trigunayat.

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people.