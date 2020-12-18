Kabul, December 18: At least 15 civilians were killed in an explosion that rocked Gelan district of Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Friday. According to local reports, around 20 people were also wounded due to the explosion inside a house. The blast occurred at a gathering in the district. Afghanistan: 14 Killed in two Bomb Blasts in Bamiyan Province, Several Injured.

"At least 15 civilians were killed, and 20 more were wounded in an explosion at a gathering in Gelan district, Ghazni province, this afternoon," the Interior Ministry Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian told local media. Till now, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Afghanistan Bomb Blast: Bombing in Kabul Kills Ten, Including Children.

Tweet by ANI:

At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 more were wounded in an explosion at a gathering in Gelan district, Ghazni province, reports TOLO news quoting Interior Ministry Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian. #Afghanistan — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

It was the second blast in the country in the past two days. On December 15, a bomb went off in the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor province on Tuesday, leaving a senior member of the provincial council dead and another one injured. According to governor spokesman Arif Aber, an improvised explosive device killed Abdul Rahman Atshan, the deputy head of the provincial council, and wounded another council member, Abdul Rahim Rezazada.

