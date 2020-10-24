Kabul, October 24: A bombing Saturday in Afghanistan's capital killed at least ten people and wounded eight others, including schoolchildren, the interior ministry said. The explosion struck outside an educational center in Kabul. The interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian did not immediately provide further details about the explosion.

No group immediately claimed the attack. There has been an upsurge in violence between Taliban and Afghan forces in the country, even as representatives from the two warring sides begin peace talks in Doha to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan. Afghanistan: 20 Afghan Army Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attack in Khashrod District of Nimroz Province.

The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February, opening up a path toward withdrawing American troops from the conflict. Earlier Saturday a roadside bomb killed nine people in eastern Afghanistan after it struck a minivan full of civilians, a local official said.

Ghazni province police spokesman Ahmad Khan Sirat said that a second roadside bomb killed two policemen, after it struck their vehicle that was making its way to the victims of the first explosion.

Sirat added that the bombings had wounded several others, and that the attacks were under investigation. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The provincial police spokesman claimed the Taliban had placed the bomb.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)