An explosion occurred inside the Kabul international cricket Ground during the Shpageeza Cricket tournament (Pic Credit: IANS/ @AbdulhaqOmeri /Twitter)

Kabul, July 29: At least four persons were injured in an explosion at a sport stadium during a cricket match in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Friday, according to an eyewitness.

Four people were wounded in the blast, Nasib Khan Zadran, an organiser of the match, told local media, adding that no one, including players and foreigners attending the match, was killed in the blast, Xinhua news agency reported. Kabul Blasts: Two Explosions Reported Near Gurudwara in Afghanistan

Watch Video:

Footage : An explosion occurred inside the #Kabul international cricket Ground during the Shepgize Cricket tournament .#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/yWw0ENLz00 — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 29, 2022

Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, also confirmed the incident and said that the blast was the result of a hand grenade thrown by an unknown person.

