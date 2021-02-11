Washington, February 11: US e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc along with Italian fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo on Thursday have sued four individuals and three organisation, mostly China-based, for allegedly advertising and selling the counterfeit products of latter over the online platform. They are also accused of using Ferragamo's official trademark without authorisation. Amazon Accused of Inflating E-Books Prices; Class-Action Suit Filed against E-Commerce Giant.

The duo reportedly said they aim to prevent the counterfeit product sellers from causing any harm to the intellectual property and brand image of either Amazon or Salvator Ferragamo, and holding the accused accountable for their actions. Out of the total accused, five are reportedly based in China. While others are from US's North Carolina, as per a report by Reuters. Fake Products on Amazon India! Delhi High Court Tells Online E-Commerce Company to Delist Counterfeit Products & Sellers.

As per report, the lawsuit against atleast seven individuals and entities have been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. In order to check the counterfeit products on its platform, Amazon had last year announced that it will provide data related to such goods to the law enforcement agencies for further crackdown on the entities dealing in such products.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).