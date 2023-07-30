Melbourne, July 30: A 12-year-old girl was horrifically mauled by her pet dog as she leaned to kiss him in Drouin suburb in Melbourne. On Thursday afternoon when the girl, Niki Chrysanthopoulos, was having snacks after returning from school, the dog American Bull terrier named Ollie started to growl. As the girl asked him not to growl and leaned to kiss him, Ollie bit her on face. US Dog Attack: Unarmed Black Man Was Attacked by a Police K-9 Dog Despite Surrendering in Ohio.

In the attack, her lip was ripped off and teeth were knocked out, 7NEWS Australia reported. She was rushed to hospital with severe facial injuries and is still in hospital.

Niki’s mother Tanya said she "did not hesitate" to "put the dog down" after the attack as her baby was bitten

