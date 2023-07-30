Vijayawada, July 30: In a heartwarming gesture, Andhra Pradesh Police rescued puppies stranded in flood water after the mother dog followed cops seeking their help. The incident occurred in NTR district, which is experiencing floods due to recent heavy rain. The puppies were trapped in a flooded house and the mother dog was desperately looking for help.

Policemen from Vijayawada city police force who were busy rescuing people from marooned areas found a dog continuously following them and even crying. The cops were curious to find out the reason. The distressed mother dog led them near a house which was submerged. Sailor and His Dog Rescued After Three Months in the Pacific.

AP Police Rescued Puppies Stranded in Flood Water

#AndhraPradeshPolice rescued puppies stranded in flood water after the mother dog followed cops seeking their help. Director General of Police K.V, Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the Vijayawada city police for their act of humanity towards animals. pic.twitter.com/1m9ufQTTgU — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2023

The policemen found its puppies in the house. The police personnel immediately rescued both the puppies. A video shared by Andhra Pradesh Police on their Twitter handle on Sunday showed the rescue effort. The policemen washed the puppies with clean water and left them with their mother. Small Dog Gets Stuck Behind Toilet Seat, US Firefighters Rescued the Puppy (See Pics).

Policemen From Vijayawada City Police Force

#APPolice rescued puppies stranded in flood water: In #NTR(D) due to massive floods loomed the puppies were trapped in a house. Cops realized the distress of mother #dog for her children. They immediately rescued them&safely brought them to their mother&showed humanity.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UdA8KD99XD — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) July 30, 2023

The video shows the dog thanking the policemen in its own way. Director General of Police K.V, Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the Vijayawada city police for their act of humanity towards animals.

