London, December 18: A British court ruled Wednesday that police can seize more than 2 million pounds (USD 2.5 million) in unpaid taxes from influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan. The Devon and Cornwall Police force went to court to claim the money, held in seven frozen bank accounts, from the Tates and a woman identified only as J. A lawyer for the force said that the Tates were “serial” tax evaders who failed to pay any tax on 21 million pounds in revenue from their online businesses, including War Room, Hustlers' University, Cobra Tate and OnlyFans, between 2014 and 2022. Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate Released From Police Custody but Placed on House Arrest and Judicial Control: Reports.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring ruled that financial transactions by the brothers, including transferring millions into an account in the name of J, were a “straightforward cheat” of the tax authorities. Andrew Tate, 37, is a former kickboxer and dual British-US citizen who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X. He has been banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook after the platforms accused him of posting hate speech and misogynistic comments. Andrew Tate Says He's No Longer Under House Arrest, Claims Romanian Court Denies Jail Over Lack of Evidence in Human Trafficking and Rape Cases.

He and Tristan Tate, 36, face criminal allegations in Romania, including claims of human trafficking. They are set to be extradited to the UK once those proceedings are over to face further allegations in Britain. The Tates deny all the allegations.