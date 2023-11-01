Sydney, November 1: Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday, after he was trapped under an elevator at a school in Sydney. At about 2 p.m., emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a suburb in Sydney's north shore, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift. Despite attempts to remove the boy, he died at the scene. NSW Police Force said that a crime scene has been established and a recovery operation is continuing.

The incident occurred in a special primary school and high school for children with disabilities. Officers remain at the site for further investigation.

