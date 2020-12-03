Washington, December 3: Ex-US Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W Bush are volunteering to get their coronavirus vaccine on camera. According to a CNN report, the objective is to promote public confidence in the vaccine's safety once US FDA authorises one.

The three former Presidents hope that this awareness campaign would be a powerful message at a time when the American public health officials try to convince the public to take the vaccine. Bush and Obama expressed their interest to Dr Anthony Fauci that when the time is right, they would like to do what they can to help encourage their fellow citizens to get vaccinated. COVID-19 Vaccines Target of Theft and Online Fraud by Organised Criminals, Interpol Issues Global Alert.

Obama was quoted saying, "People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I've worked with, I trust completely. So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I'm going to take it." US Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 2,700 in a Single Day, Highest Since April 2020.

US death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 2,700 in one day as of Wednesday evening, the highest since April, according to Johns Hopkins University. The new tally of 2,731 fatalities raised the overall known death toll in America to 273,181 since the pandemic started.

The top US health officials announced plans on Tuesday to begin vaccinating Americans against the coronavirus as early as mid-December, as nationwide deaths hit the highest number for a single day in six months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).