A 69-year-old US woman died following an alligator attack while walking her dog. The shocking incident occurred in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Tuesday. The victim was walking her dog near a golf course lagoon in the Spanish Wells community when the tragedy occurred. The body of the unnamed victim was found at the edge of the lagoon bordering the golf course.

When the efforts to rescue the woman were made, an alligator was seen guarding the 69-year-old woman, according to the Beaufort County sheriff's office. The alligator has now been removed from the area. An autopsy will be conducted by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Crocodile Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Alligator Kills 35-Year-Old Farmer by Dragging Him Into Deep Water in Lakhimpur Kheri.

A report of a possible alligator attack was made to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, the Beaufort County Coroner's Office and Spanish Wells security personnel, who responded at around 9:28 am. As per the statement of the authorities, it was not clear exactly when the woman was taken into the water by the alligator. The woman was located at the edge of the lagoon in the Spanish Wells community and appeared unresponsive, as per the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office statement.

This is the second alligator attack fatality in the area in the past year. An 88-year-old woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home in August last year. Crocodile Attack in Odisha: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed by Alligator While Bathing in Brahmani River in Kendrapara, Half-Eaten Body Found.

In another similar incident in Florida, an 85-year-old woman was killed when an alligator pulled her into a pond by her foot while she was walking her dog in Fort Pierce. The shocking incident took place in February.

