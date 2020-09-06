Birmingham, September 6: Multiple stabbings took place in the United Kingdom’s Birmingham at 12:30 am local time on Sunday. The incident took place at Birmingham City Centre. Police declared it a “major incident”. The West Midland’s Police said, “We can confirm that at approximately 12:30 am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.” Stabbing Attack in Southern England Declared 'terrorist Incident'.

Several feared injured in the attack. However, there are no reports of any casualty in the attack. The Police in a statement said, “We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.” 3 Feared Dead, Several Injured in Multiple Stabbings in UK City of Reading.

Tweets by west Midlands Police:

#UPDATE | We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the case. More details are still awaited. It is the third such incident within a week. On August 31, a 19-year-old boy stabbed two people in Easton. The accused was later arrested by Police

