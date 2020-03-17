Brazilian Prisoners Escape from Sao Paulo Jails Ahead of Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch Video

Prisoners Escape from Brazilian Jails (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Twitter)

Sao Paulo, March 17: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of prisoners escaped from prisons in Sao Paulo state in the South East of Brazil on Monday. According to the local media report, as many as 1,000 prisoners had fled from four prisons- Mirandopolis, Mongagua, Porto Feliz and Tremembe. The Sao Paulo state prison authority said that they are "still tallying the exact number of fugitives." Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Tested Negative For Novel Coronavirus, Trashes Media Reports of Him Being COVID-19 Positive.

A video of the incident is also going viral, where several prisoners can be seen purportedly fleeing. Meanwhile, Rapid Intervention Group (GIR) and the Military Police have been informed to take care of the situation. Brazil Suspends Football Matches over Coronavirus.

Prisoners Flee From Brazilian Jails:

Rebelião na penitenciária de Mongaguá, litoral de SP. Até o momento, 8 agentes estão sendo feitos de refém. Presos fugiram pela orla da praia sentido Praia Grande. PM em atuação no local. pic.twitter.com/26JVlAg2IJ — Leonardo Martins (@___leomartins) March 16, 2020

Prisoners fled from the jails ahead of suspension of their day-release privileges due to COVID-19. The Sao Paulo state prison authority said that this step was necessary to contain the virus.

Brazil has so far reported 234 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was tested for Coronavirus after his top aide press secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for the virus. Bolsonaro, however, tested negative for the virus.