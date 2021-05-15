London, May 15: Like other countries, the British economy also suffered due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the United Kingdom government to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The pub sector is one of the most affected industries in the country. According to Company Debt, the industry needs 25.66 billion pounds cash to achieve its pre-pandemic levels. The company said that every adult in the UK needs to drink 124 pints of beer. UK, Indian COVID-19 Variants B.1.617.2 Detected in South Africa.

“In particular, we wondered how far that money would go in pubs, one of the most beleaguered sectors. We came up with a figure of 124 per pints per adult, based on a figure of 52 million adults in the UK,” reported Money Control quoting Company Debt as saying. Company Debt provides advice to help industries resolve their debt issues. COVID-19 Levels Fall in UK as Health Officials Review Variant Found in India.

The company website claimed that there are 52 million adults in the UK, and they need to step up their drinking capability to boost the industry. Experts believe that the UK economy is expected to rise once the COVID-19 restrictions are fully lifted. Pubs in the UK are reopening from May 17 after remaining closed for months. UK PM Boris John has also hinted to lift social distancing restriction in June this year.

Fatalities due to coronavirus in Britain have come down to single digits in the past few days. The situation is far better than January this year when deaths topped 1,800 in a single day amid a brutal second wave driven by a more infectious variant first found in southeastern England. New cases have plummeted to an average of around 2,000 a day, compared with nearly 70,000 a day during the winter peak. Till now, over 44 lakh people have contracted COVID-19 in the UK, and more than 1.27 lakh people succumbed to the deadly virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).