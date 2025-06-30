Yangzhou, June 30: An eight-year-old girl in Yangzhou, China, baffled doctors for weeks after repeatedly vomiting live worms, each about 1 cm long, for nearly a month. Despite consulting several medical professionals, the cause of her symptoms remained a mystery. No other family members showed similar signs, adding to the confusion. Her condition left both doctors and her family deeply concerned.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the breakthrough came when Dr Zhang Bingbing from the Children’s Hospital of Soochow University advised the family to have the worms examined by the local Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At the CDC, experts quickly identified the worms as larvae of drain flies, also known as moth flies, which commonly inhabit damp places like kitchens and bathrooms. China Offers ‘Battle-Tested’ J-10 Fighter Jets to Indonesia, Citing Use in India-Pakistan Conflict: Report.

The Yangzhou CDC explained that these larvae had contaminated the underground water supply in the girl’s home. Xu Yuhui, a department chief at the CDC, said the worms likely entered her system through splashes of contaminated water while brushing her teeth or flushing the toilet. While the flies don’t transmit diseases through blood, their larvae can carry bacteria that pose health risks. China-US Tariff War: Beijing Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Heading to United States Amid Strained Economic and Trade Relations.

Experts cautioned against killing the flies with bare hands, as bacteria can remain on the skin and potentially enter the body when touching the face. They recommended removing the pests by pouring boiling water mixed with salt and baking soda down drains and stressed the importance of keeping bathrooms and kitchens clean and dry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).