Beijing, March 7: The Chinese authorities intend to establish COVID-19 vaccination centres to vaccinate natives living in foreign countries. “We are preparing to set up regional vaccination sites for domestically produced vaccines in countries where conditions permit, to provide services to compatriots in need in neighbouring countries,” diplomat Wang Yi told the reporters on Sunday. China Gives Approval for Broader Use of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine.

Yi also spoke against “vaccine nationalism”, and said China would resist any attempt to politicise vaccine cooperation. The country is even looking forward working with the International Olympic Committee to help provide vaccines to Olympic athletes for upcoming events, as reported by Reuters. Yi said that the country is open to discussions on mutually recognising vaccines with other countries. China Says 16 Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Undergoing Clinical Trials.

As a part of the World Health Organisation's COVAX programme, China plans to contribute around 10 Million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries. China made coronavirus vaccines are already being offered in several countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).