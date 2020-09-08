Beijing, September 8: China on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the Indian troops had illegally crossed Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered south bank of Pangong Tso on September 7. This comes hours after the Indian Army rejected all the allegations made by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). China Foreign Ministry said that Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation. "Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise situation", it added. Indian Army Rejects China's Allegations, Says 'No Shots Fired by India at LAC in Ladakh, PLA Resorted to Provocation And Gunfire'.

The Foreign Ministry of China further said that India's behaviour violated agreements, terming it as 'serious military provocation'. "India's behaviour violated agreements...It's serious military provocation. We've made representations through diplomatic & military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line & discipline frontline troops", China Foreign Ministry said in a statement. China Claims Indian Army Soldiers 'Crossed LAC' in Shenpao Mountain Near Pangong Tso Lake, 'Fired Warning Shots'.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

India's behaviour violated agreements...It's serious military provocation. We've made representations through diplomatic & military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line & discipline frontline troops: China Foreign Ministry https://t.co/ZYXmbFMo9P — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

Indian Army Statement on September 8

On Tuesday, the Indian Army had said that it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by the Indian troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. It added saying that at no stage has Indian Army transgressed across LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.

China's Statement on September 7

On Monday, China's PLA had alleged that Indian troops crossed the LAC and "outrageously fired" warning shots near the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh. In a statement, the Army said it was the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive maneuveres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political levels is in progress.

India and China have been locked in a border face-off since May after China’s PLA reportedly attempted to unilaterally change the status quo. The tensions between the two nations escalated in mid-June, after a physical clash between the two sides led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).