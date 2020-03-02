Coronavirus: Global Death Toll in COVID-19 Outbreak Passes 3000, Over 88,000 Infected Across The World

Coronavirus Outbreak. Image Used For Representative Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 2: The number of deaths in the COVID-19 or Coronavirus outbreak has passed 3,000 on Monday. The viral outbreak has also infected over 88,000 people globally. The uninviting milestone was reached with 42 new deaths in mainland China, bringing the country's fatalities to 2,912. The National Health Commission of China also reported 202 new cases of Coronavirus on March 2. Coronavirus Outbreak: What Is the Real Size of COVID-19 Epidemic in Iran?

While the COVID-19 cases are rising across the globe, the new daily infections reported in the Hubei is showing a downward trend. The pathogen which emerged in Hubei in central China has now spread to all continents, except Antarctica, infecting 60 countries. Australia and the United States reported their first deaths over the weekend while more than 4,000 cases were reported in South Korea.

The World Health Organisation on Sunday noted that the pathogen particularly infects those over the age 60 and people whose immune system is already weakened by other illness. Most of the victims only experience mild symptoms, while only 14 percent suffer severe disease like pneumonia, the agency noted.

WHO noted that the mortality rate is between two to five percent. Other viruses such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) have mortality rates of 34.5 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.