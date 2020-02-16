Coronavirus: India Will Send Medical Supplies to Assist China in Tackling COVID-19 Outbreak, Says Envoy Vikram Misri

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Beijing, February 16: Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, while expressing his solidarity with the people of China in their fight against the coronavirus epidemic, on Sunday announced that New Delhi will be sending a consignment of medical supplies to China to help with the relief effort.

"The government is soon providing a consignment of medical supplies to aid and assist China in tackling this outbreak. This is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship between India and China," said Misri in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Embassy of India in Beijing, China. "I wish to convey my solidarity and support to the Chinese people and government in tackling this epidemic," he added in the clip.

Ambassador @VikramMisri expresses his solidarity with the Chinese people and the government in the fight against #NovelCoronavirus epidemic. As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China. (1/3)@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/SKd441BubH — India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 16, 2020

The Ambassador also said that India will do everything in its means to assist China to tackle the epidemic. "At present India is also facing the threat of infection from the novel coronavirus. Our country is working hard to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our people. And the same time India will do everything within its means to assist China in this time of difficulty," he said.

He further extended his support to the people of Wuhan and that of Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak. "We feel deeply for the people and family that are affected by this virus. I would particularly like to extend my support to the people of the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei who has been most affected by this epidemic," Misiri said.

The Ambassador also praised the Chinese people and the government for their effort to curtail the deadly virus."The determination of the Chinese people and the government in dealing with the epidemic is evident to all of us and we hope that this epidemic will be effectively controlled in the very near future," he added.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone up to 1,665 in China, with the total number of registered cases standing at 68,500 according to the country's National Health Commission, as quoted by Sputnik.