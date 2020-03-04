Coronavirus Scare: Wipro Suspends Employee Travel to China, Hong Kong, Macau

Wipro (Photo Credit: PTI)

Bengaluru, March 4: Global software major Wipro has suspended employee travel to coronavirus-stricken China, Hong Kong and Macau, the company said on Wednesday.

"Wipro has suspended travel to and transit through mainland China, including Hong Kong and Macau, until further notice. Employees have also been advised to avoid non-critical travel to Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Italy," the city-based outsourcing firm told IANS in a statement here. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

The company said any employee who has travelled to an affected place in China in the last few days has been advised to work from home for 14 days before resuming work in office.

"We have advised our employees to be vigilant, especially those based in China and those who have visited the country recently," said Wipro.

Interestingly, Wipro said it had no employees in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus while enabling a significant number of techies based in China to work from home.

The company has also requested its employee to self-quarantine in case they or their family members exhibit any symptoms.

"That apart, we have taken all necessary measures at our offices there (China), including thermal screening, surgical masks and frequent sanitization of premises," said the company.

Separately, the company has also issued an advisory detailing hygiene and preventive measures and told all employees across the globe to immediately reach a health centre in case of Coronavirus symptoms.

"We are monitoring the situation and have no further comments at this point in time," Wipro added.