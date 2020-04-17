Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das to address at 10:00 AM today. It will be his first address after Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

Mumbai, April 17: The number of COVID-19 cases reached 12,759, of these, 10,824 are active cases. The number of recovered or discharged patients increased to 1514, while the death toll jumped to 420, according to the numbers released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday raised suspicion on whether China was transparent in sharing information related to coronavirus during early stages of the disease outbreak. The lockdown to contain the transmission of novel coronavirus was extended in the United Kingdom for three more weeks amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in New York, the coronavirus lockdown was extended in the state till May 15. The decision was taken by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on the back of the rising coronavirus cases in the United States.

About 67 Indian firms have got approval from Central Drug Standard Controller Organisation (CDSCO) for antibody rapid testing kits for testing COVID-19. Out of 67 companies,5 are indigenous and other 62 are importing antibody rapid testing kits from China, South Korea, UK, France and Israel.

