Washington, June 4: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 172 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.69 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 172,005,004 and 3,698,128, respectively. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Centre Signs Deal With Biological-E For 2nd Made-In-India Vaccine; Check List Of Other Vaccines That May Roll Out Soon.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,325,514 and 596,395, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,441,986 cases. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Adequate Vaccines To Be Available in the Country From August 2021 Onwards, Says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,803,472), France (5,755,554), Turkey (5,270,299), Russia (5,040,390), the UK (4,515,778), Italy (4,225,163), Argentina (3,884,447), Germany (3,701,692), Spain (3,687,762) and Colombia (3,488,046), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 469,388 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (337,989), Mexico (228,146), the UK (128,075), Italy (126,342), Russia (120,604) and France (109,990).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).