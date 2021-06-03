New Delhi, June 3: India is conducting one of the biggest vaccination drives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to meet the vaccine requirements, India has now signed a deal with Hyderabad based Biological-E COVID-19 vaccine. The government has booked 30 crore doses of this COVID-19 vaccine, which is still in clinical trials.

Biological-E will be the second made-in-India vaccine to be used in the country after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. It is currently in Phase-3 clinical and expected to be available by the next year. Over 37,000 Children and Teenagers Under 19 Tested Coronavirus Positive Between March and May, Says Report.

It was given Rs 100 crore financial assistance by the Department of Biotechnology, which is part of government initiative to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by supporting research and development and costs. Biological-E will manufacture and stockpile doses from August to December and will be available in the next few months. Ahmednagar: Nearly 10,000 Children and Teenagers Test COVID-19 Positive, Task Force Working to Ascertain Reasons Behind Coronavirus Spread Among Minors.

This comes after massive criticism of the government's vaccination policy, after the second wave of COVID-19 in March-April. The slow production and procurement of vaccines have become a big concern as experts warn of the third wave of Covid.

List of other Made In India vaccines that may be rolled out soon:

Zydus Cadila: This Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company is working on its ZyCoV-D COVID-19 vaccine. The company is expected to provide 5 crore doses by year-end. The group is working out a plan to test its ZyKov-D vaccine for COVID-19 for children between.

Gennova: The Centre has approved Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to provide vaccine doses against COVID-19. The company is working on India’s first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, and is in the midst of Phase-I trials. It will be providing 6 crore doses of vaccines.

Bharat Biotech's Nasal Vaccine: This vaccine is currently under phase 1 trials. According to the company, its intranasal vaccine creates an immune response at the site of infection essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19. Health ministry is hoping to procure 10 crore doses of these nasal vaccines.

Novavax: The United State-based vaccine maker Novavax, has partnered with Serum Institute for its worldwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is expected to be rolled out around september 2021. Health Ministry expects to procure around 20 crore doses of vaccines from Novavax.

