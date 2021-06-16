Moscow, June 16: A vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) for children is likely to be registered in Russia in September. According to a report, Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, assured Russian President Vladimir Putin that a COVID-19 vaccine for children would be ready by 15 September. He recently said the institute will deliver on its promise. COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals: Russia Begins Vaccinating Pets Against Coronavirus With Carnivac-Cov Vaccine.

"It looks like we are going to keep our word we gave you in Yaroslavl (to design a vaccine for young people). Just maybe it won't be ready by 1 September, but by 15 September," Gintsburg was quoted as saying. The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in collaboration with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, dubbed as the first officially registered vaccine against coronavirus in the world. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: EMA Has Not Raised Any Significant Concerns About Sputnik V Till Now, Says RDIF Chief.

Gintsburg also said that the vaccine's developers "spent three months convincing the regulators" to expedite the process for approval. "Three months. But we have finally convinced them. And by 15 September, maximum by 20 September, it will be registered," he added. Once registered, the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to children of 15-17 years of age.

Russia registered Gamaleya's Sputnik V on August 11 last year. The institute has also developed single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine. A section of experts believe a third wave of coronavirus pandemic is likely to affect children.

