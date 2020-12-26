Moscow, December 26: Russia on Saturday approved Sputnik V, its main COVID-19 vaccine, for use by people over 60 years. The development was confirmed by the Russian Health Ministry. Notably, the people above 60 years have been excluded until now from Russia's national inoculation programme. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia to Start Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus Once 20 Million Doses of Sputnik V Available.

The vaccine was tested on the group of people over 60 years separately. Sputnik V Sputnik V vaccine is likely to offer two-year-long protection against COVID-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the vaccine's developer, Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, has claimed. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

Registered by Russia on August 11, Sputnik V became the world's first coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Its post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, with volunteers receiving the first vaccine on September 9.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to organise a nationwide vaccination. According to interim research results, the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine exceeds 95 per cent on the 42nd day after the first dose, provided that a patient receives the second dose.

