Moscow, September 25: Russia will be supplying COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to Uzbekistan. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) along with LAXISAM pharmaceutical company on Friday agreed to supply up to 35 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Uzbekistan. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia Starts Public Distribution of Sputnik V.

According to a press release, 10 million doses will be supplied to Uzbekistan this year after getting approval from its regulators, while the rest 25 million doses of the vaccine will be given next year. Earlier, the RDIF's CEO Kirill Dmitriev, had said that the fund had received requests from over 20 countries for 1 billion doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

On Thursday, he also stated that the RDIF was also considering an offer by several private US pharmacological companies for investment into Sputnik V vaccine. Russian President announced the launch of first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on August 11. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Phase 3 Trials of Russia's Sputnik V to Begin in India in Next Few Weeks.

The vaccine was named after the iconic Soviet-era space satellite. Recently, Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had said that the vaccine would be first given to citizens from the risk groups, including teachers and doctors. Reports also surfaced that more than 60,000 people applied to volunteer for the coronavirus vaccine trials in Moscow.

