Geneva, June 22: World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called for the rapid increase in production of steroid dexamethasone after British clinical trials found it helpful for critically-ill novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients. However, he pointed out that it should be only used by severe or critical patients. Steroid Dexamethasone Shows Promise in Improving Survival Rates in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients: All You Need to Know About the Drug!

"WHO emphasizes that dexamethasone should only be used for patients with severe or critical COVID-19 under close clinical supervision. No evidence this drug works for patients with mild disease or as a preventive measure, and it could cause harm," WHO chief said. WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China.

"Demand has already surged, following the UK trial results showing dexamethasone's clear benefit Fortunately, this is an inexpensive medicine and there are many dexamethasone manufacturers worldwide, who we are confident can accelerate production," Ghebreyesus said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the world has crossed nine million-mark, according to Johns Hopkins University Tracker. The most cases are reported from the United States, followed by Brazil, Russia and India.

