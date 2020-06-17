Steroid Dexamethasone Shows Promise in Improving Survival Rates in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients: All You Need to Know About the Drug!

After months of research, a steroid drug is being called a breakthrough in COVID-19 when it comes to treating the severe infections of the disease. UK researchers have claimed that a drug could potentially improve COVID-19 survival. It is inexpensive on the shelf, and a widely available steroid called dexamethasone that could reduce COVID-19 casualties by up to one third in severely ill patients. The steroid drug typically used for arthritis, allergic reactions and more, can reduce mortality rates of patients in ventilators as well as those receiving oxygen.

Findings from the Study

In the study, the researchers assigned 2,104 patients to get the drug and compared them with 4,321 patients who got usual care. The drug was administered either orally or through an IV. After 28 days, the drug had reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment and breathing assistance and by 20% in those who required supplemental oxygen. However, the drug did not seem to have any effect on patients with mild symptoms or those who do not need respiratory support. This is the same research which claimed that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was not effective against coronavirus. Avifavir, COVID-19 Drug That Russia Claims to be 'Game Changer', to be Rolled Out Next Week.

Dexamethasone Benefits for Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients

Researchers estimated that the drug would prevent one death for every eight patients treated while on breathing support and one for every 25 patients on extra oxygen alone. That covers around 75% of patients in the hospital who will receive a mortality benefit from using this drug. The survival benefit is significant in those patients who are ill enough to require oxygen treatment so that dexamethasone can become the standard of care in severely ill patients. Even though the drug only helps patients who are critically sick, countless lives can be saved globally. Remdesivir Clinical Trials Against COVID-19 to Begin in Maharashtra Amid Rising Cases.

Dexamethasone Availability

Dexamethasone is an old medicine that can be easily rolled out and made accessible to thousands of critically ill patients around the world. The drug is easy to make, only needs a small dosage and can be scaled up quickly. Dexamethasone is First Drug That Can Save Lives of Coronavirus Patients: UK.

Dexamethasone is the first medicine to reduce deaths in any group with COVID-19. The research only goes on to show that it is possible to reduce inflammation and the outcome in patients with lung disease in the hospital.

