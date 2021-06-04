Washington, June 4: Former US president Donald Trump has issued a statement on the ongoing coronavirus and lashed out at China. In the statement Trump said, "Now everyone, even so-called "enemy", are beginning to say that President Trump was right about China virus coming from Wuhan Lab." He added, "China should pay 10 trillion dollars to US & world for death & destruction they have caused." Donald Trump Sued for Calling COVID-19 ‘China Virus.’

"The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore," added the statement. This comes after, Dr Anthony Fauci private emails, obtained by the the Washington Post, Buzzfeed News and CNN through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), revealed that during the initial phase of the COVID-19 outbreak, Fauci and his colleagues took notice of the theory that the virus may have leaked from a Wuhan lab. However in an interview to CNN, Fauci said that it is 'unlikely' that virus was crated in the lab.Dr Anthony Fauci 'Not Convinced' COVID-19 Developed Naturally, Calls For Open Investigation To Unravel Virus' Origins.

Read Full Statement by Donald Trump Here:

"Now everyone, even so-called "enemy", are beginning to say that President Trump was right about China virus coming from Wuhan Lab. China should pay 10 trillion dollars to US & world for death & destruction they have caused," reads the statement from former US President Trump pic.twitter.com/dA7TruJh0w — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, Trump has referred coronavirus as the Chinese Virus or China virus. During his time in the office, in June last year, the then President Trump had said in a tweet, coronavirus (COVID-19) a "ChinaVirus". Trump, in May this year, was sued by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC) for calling COVID-19 the "China virus."

