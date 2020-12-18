Washington, December 18: US President Donald Trump on Friday took on the Supreme Court, saying the country was disappointed. Donald Trump tweeted: "I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!" His tweet came days after the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results in four battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Donald Trump Could Announce His Candidacy For 2024 Presidential Election Shortly After Joe Biden is Officially Declared as Winner: Report.

Dashing Trump's hopes for change in the November presidential election results, state and federal courts have dismissed dozens of lawsuits challenging the outcome and alleging fraud. Even though the results projected Democrat Joe Biden as the winner, Trump refused to concede and is still seeking to overturn the outcome of the hotly-contested poll. He has repeatedly claimed that he won the election.

Donald Trump Slams US Supreme Court:

I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

Last week, Trump had claimed that he had won the 2020 presidential election in a landslide with legal votes and not with the help of "fake voters". "I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace!" he had tweeted. Twitter had flagged his tweet as "disputed".

To clinch the White House, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes of the 538 in total. Joe Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, compared with 232 for Trump. The Electoral College has voted Joe Biden as the President and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as the Vice President of the United States.

