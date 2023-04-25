Panama City [Panama], April 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Panama City for a two-day visit. Jaishankar was received by Panama's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Francos.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Arrived in Panama City. Thank Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs @VladimirFrancoS for the warm reception. Look forward to a packed bilateral and multilateral agenda."

During his visit, Jaishankar will be calling on the top leadership. He will be hosted by Panama's Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. During this visit, the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein Jaishankar will meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA).

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar while speaking at the inauguration of the Ocean-going Passenger-cum-Cargo Ferry, MV Ma Lisha in Guyana said that the ferry is a testimony of the close friendship between the two nations. He was on a visit to Guyana from April 21-24.

After his visit to Panama, the EAM on April 25 will embark on a Colombia visit where he would be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society. His Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its release.

Jaishankar and Colombia's counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran will review the bilateral ties. Following his visit to Colombia, Jaishankar will head to the Dominican Republic, according to an MEA release.

The visit to the Dominican Republic is the highest-level visit from India since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1999. Jaishankar's visit takes place after the establishment of India's resident Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022.

Apart from calling on the country's political leadership, EAM will be holding discussions with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez. The two leaders will formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission. EAM is also expected to deliver a talk at the Dominican Republic Foreign Ministry. (ANI)

