A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was detected by the US Geological Survey on Wednesday off the southern coast of New Zealand, not far from the largely uninhabited Auckland Islands. The epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface, according to New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring organisation. No immediate tsunami alert was issued, and there were no reports of any damage on the New Zealand mainland. Earthquake in New Zealand: Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pacific Ocean Near Kermadec Islands, Causes Small Tsunami Waves.

Earthquake in New Zealand

#BREAKING Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake detected off New Zealand's south coast: USGS pic.twitter.com/gHpVBtYlqR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 31, 2023

No Tsunami Warnings Issued

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has hit south of New Zealand in the Auckland Islands. No tsunami warnings have been issued and mainland New Zealand has not reported any damages. The earthquake was originally measured with a 5.7 magnitude, however this has been revised to 6.2. pic.twitter.com/gYKLtHfZvf — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) May 31, 2023

