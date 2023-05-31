A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was detected by the US Geological Survey on Wednesday off the southern coast of New Zealand, not far from the largely uninhabited Auckland Islands. The epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface, according to New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring organisation. No immediate tsunami alert was issued, and there were no reports of any damage on the New Zealand mainland. Earthquake in New Zealand: Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pacific Ocean Near Kermadec Islands, Causes Small Tsunami Waves. 

