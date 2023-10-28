Cairo, October 28: Egypt's health ministry said at least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup Saturday on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. At least 63 others were injured in the crash which involved a passenger bus and other vehicles, the statement said, adding that fire erupted in some vehicles. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospital. Superfog Causes Multiple Accidents in US; Seven Killed, 25 Injured After 158-Vehicle Pileup in Louisiana Due to Poor Visibility (Watch Video).

Egypt Road Accident