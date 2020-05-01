Elon Musk Twitter Spree Costs High! Company's Shares Tumble After Billionaire Tweets 'Tesla Stock Price Too High'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, May 1: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday went on a Twitter spree and posted cryptic tweets after which shares of his company tumbled 13 percent. Notably, in one of his tweets, Elon Musk said that the price of his company's shares is "too high". "Tesla stock price is too high," Musk’s Twitter account tweeted. He also said he will be selling "almost all physical possessions". Elon Musk Hints at Coming ‘Doomsday on Earth’ With ‘Oh God, the Economy’ Comment? Latest Tweet by SpaceX CEO Sparks Meme-Fest and Reactions.

Musk apparently posted a tweet against government-enforced shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United State. "Now give people back their FREEDOM," he tweeted. He recently called the shutdown orders "fascist". Tesla's Fremont, California factory is shut due to the San Francisco Bay Area stay-at-home orders. Musk also quoted parts of the U.S. national anthem in his latest Twitter rant.

Musk has been a fierce critic of COVID-19 restrictions from the very beginning of the outbreak. At one point he even called the coronavirus panic "dumb". One of Musk's tweets said that his girlfriend Grimes is mad at him. Elon Musk Unfollows Pregnant Girlfriend Grimes on Twitter After Johnny Depp Alleges Amber Heard of Cheating On Him With the SpaceX CEO.

Elon Musk's Tweets Which Led to Decline in Tesla's Share Prices:

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Now give people back their FREEDOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Tesla’s stock has surged in recent weeks, but is down since Wednesday when the company reported a surprise profit of $16 million in the first quarter of 2020 despite temporary disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report. The billionaire is known for sending provocative and sensational tweets, including announcing his now-shelved plan to take the company private.