Elon Musk Hints at Coming ‘Doomsday on Earth’ With ‘Oh God, the Economy’ Comment? Latest Tweet by SpaceX CEO Sparks Meme-Fest and Reactions

The co-founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is back again with his self-deprecating humour. The world is gripped with the novel coronavirus scare and with people staying back at home, putting a halt to daily lifestyle. Again there are asteroids approaching Earth, expected to even destroy some cities. These are increasing the fear of if Earth is coming to an end. The CEO of SpaceX took to Twitter, commenting 'Oh God, the Economy' in a picture displaying an asteroid approaching towards the Earth. Did he just hint at the coming, 'Doomsday on Earth?' His tweet instantly went viral on social media, with thousands of people sharing hilarious responses. Musk's latest tweet once again sparked a meme-fest on social media. End of World in 2021? Netizens Say Dyslexic Mayan Predicted Apocalypse of 2021 as Doomsday 2012, Check Funny Memes and Tweets.

The right policies can stop the spread of the deadly disease, but some of these come with difficult economic trade-offs. Again, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) spotted four asteroids that will fly past the Earth and two of them are big enough to destroy cities. To describe all these fears, doomsday warnings are spreading online, blending coronavirus fears with everything from political paranoia to references from so many conspiracy theories. Amid the ongoing concern, Musk, posted a picture on Twitter showing an astronaut in the space surprised seeing an asteroid heading towards the Earth, and he was worried about the economy. Doomsday in 2020? Shocking Prophecies Claim The World Will End in These Apocalyptic Events.

i see aliens get wild too pic.twitter.com/FRMbCkhhGu — YungG (@YungG58600644) April 10, 2020

Things are starting to look pretty good on Mars now, eh? pic.twitter.com/Ctif5nYSlN — Mark (@CodingMark) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, NASA is monitoring four asteroids that are expected to approach Earth this weekend. Based on the data, NASA collected, two of the approaching asteroids are big enough to even destroy many cities during an impact event.