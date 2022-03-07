New Delhi, March 7: Fujifilm Holdings on Monday announced a donation of USD 2 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries engaged in aid to the people of the warn-torn country.

The company, in a statement, said it will donate USD 1 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for use in supporting humanitarian relief efforts.

In addition, the company will donate medical equipment worth USD 1 million, including Fujifilm's portable X-ray system and hand-held wireless ultrasound devices, for medical care provided to the affected population in Ukraine.

Fujifilm Holdings and its group companies long for a peaceful world and safe & healthy communities, and do not condone, under any circumstances, aggression, violence, or war, it added.