Washington, December 26: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 79.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.74 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 79,802,494 and 1,749,995, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 18,756,230 and 330,244, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,146,845, while the country's death toll soared to 147,092. COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Form Released by Ahmedabad Civic Body AMC on ahmedabadcity.gov.in.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (7,448,560), Russia (2,963,290), France (2,604,595), the UK (2,227,947), Turkey (2,118,255), Italy (2,028,354), Spain (1,854,951), Germany (1,632,736), Argentina (1,574,707), Colombia (1,574,554), Mexico (1,362,564), Poland (1,249,079), Iran (1,189,203), Ukraine (1,041,583) and Peru (1,003,982), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 190,488. The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (121,837), Italy (71,359), the UK (70,302), France (62,548), Iran (54,440), Russia (52,985), Spain (49,824), Argentina (42,422), Colombia (41,690), Peru (37,317), Germany (29,389), Poland (26,992), South Africa (26,276) and Indonesia (20,847).

