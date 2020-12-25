Ahmedabad, December 25: The Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the civic body of Gujarat's prime city Ahmedabad, issued a notification for the release of COVID-19 vaccination registration form on its official portal. Following the issuance of notification, the form was uploaded on AMC's website - ahmedabadcity.gov.in - on Friday.

City residents are eligible to register themselves by filling the Google document form that is available on the above-mentioned portal. The applicants need to, at the foremost, reveal in a yes or no answer whether they were have shared any information on vaccination with the AMC health staff. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: First Coronavirus Vaccine Shot to People Expected in Any Week of January 2021, Says Dr Harsh Vardhan.

On clicking next, the user would be asked to enter all his details - zone, residential address, name, mobile number etc. To validate the data, the user is also required to upload the image of their photo identity.

AMC Issues Notification for COVID-19 Vaccine Registration

.@AmdavadAMC issues notification of registration for #CovidVaccine by logging on https://t.co/KvEfO14PN8 Vaccine first for Health workers then Frontline staff, then people above 50yrs of age & with co-morbities... pic.twitter.com/Q9g1nedcJq — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) December 25, 2020

The civic body, in accordance to the vaccination strategy prepared by the Union Health Ministry, would first provide the vaccine doses to healthcare workers, followed by those aged above 50 and those suffering from comorbidities. The above groups, categorised as vulnerable and high-risk, are necessitated to be vaccinated in the initial phase.

