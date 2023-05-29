Rome, May 29: Authorities in Venice, Italy are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.

"This morning a patch of phosphorescent green liquid appeared in the Grand Canal of Venice, reported by some residents near the Rialto Bridge. The prefect has called an urgent meeting with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid," Veneto regional president Luca Zaia wrote on Twitter. Venice Police Investigate Bright Green Liquid in Grand Canal.

Water in Grand Canal Turns Green for Unknown Reasons

In #Venice,#Italy the water in the Grand Canal turned green for unknown reasons. Specialists took the water for a sample and declared that this had never happened before. However, the police have a version that this could have happened due to the actions of eco-activists pic.twitter.com/LeJpYPdCyf — Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) May 28, 2023

The local prefect spokesperson said that they immediately took water samples, reviewed CCTV surveillance tape and asked local gondolier pilots and boat drivers if they saw anything suspicions, before calling an emergency meeting to investigate the cause of the green water, noting that no environmental group had claimed responsibility, CNN reported.

Green Liquid Patch Appears in the City's Famed Grand Canal

Police in Venice have launched an investigation into the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that has appeared in the city's famed Grand Canal. The patch was reported by residents. Read full story: https://t.co/sWMOYCIiNg pic.twitter.com/on5RKxMUZq — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 28, 2023

The verdant blob was first noticed around 9:30 a.m. CET and grew slowly, according to multiple images posted on social media, which showed gondolas, water taxis and water bus boats skimming through the emerald substance. Italy: Water in Venice's Grand Canal Goes Bright Green.

Italy's fire brigade tweeted that they were assisting with providing "samples and technical assistance" to the ARPA Veneto, the regional agency that oversees the environmental state of the Grand Canal, which are "conducting analysis to establish the nature of the substance in the water."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).